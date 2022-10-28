Skip to main content
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton on George Russell - "Then it will be a more honest battle"

Lewis Hamilton speaks on a challenging year for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton's 2022 season has been a turbulent one, with the 7-time Champion forced to battle with the highly unpredictable nature of the Mercedes W13.

The beginning of the season was especially difficult for Hamilton, who was often tasked with trying more experimental set-ups to try and unlock the W13's potential. 

Ultimately, no extreme set-up or configuration has been capable of securing race victories for what has proven an underwhelming Mercedes machine this season. 

There have certainly been near-misses for the Briton, as the Silver Arrows came within touching distance of the podium's top step in circuits such as Zandvoort and Silverstone. 

Still, Hamilton finds himself behind teammate George Russell in the standings, largely because of these experimentations, as Mercedes scrambled to re-assert themselves as title contenders early in the year.

Speaking in an interview with AMuS, Hamilton was candid about the sacrifices made at the start of the season:

"George is doing a great job. I do not have a problem with it. There are no problems between us. 

"George and his team haven't experimented with the car as much as we have. That is normal.

"I've been around longer and have known for ten years what makes people tick and how you have to exchange ideas with them. 

"Andrew Shovlin and I can argue about things, argue constructively. George is new to the team, and he's doing his job the best he can. 

"He tries a lot less in terms of set-up. I'll try this and that, grab another wing and see if it helps. 

"Hopefully, next year, if we have a better car, then we can focus on getting the most out of the car instead of messing with crazy set-ups. 

"Then it will be a more honest duel. If he finishes ahead of me in the World Championship this year, I won't mind. 

"We're going for fifth and sixth places. It would be a different story if it was a matter of first and second place."

