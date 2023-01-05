"You don't work so closely with the third driver anymore"

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken about Mick Schumacher joining the Mercedes team as a reserve driver for 2023.

Haas announced that they were parting ways with the young German driver just after the end of the 2022 season. Taking his place on the team is Nico Hulkenberg who is making a return to the sport after being the reserve driver for Aston Martin for a couple of years.

Shortly after that, Mercedes signed Mick Schumacher as their reserve driver for 2023. In a recent interview with Bild, Hamilton described Schumacher has an "asset" for the team. He explained:

“You don't work so closely with the third driver anymore. “It's a lot of simulator work and not like it used to be, even though we'll still be teammates. Mick is a great talent. He is an asset for Mercedes. He is a German driver. “His father Michael and Mercedes were already closely connected.”

Michael Schumacher made his comeback to the sport in 2010 with the Mercedes team where he drove until 2012 when he retired for the second time.

Schumacher and Hamilton both hold the record number of championships, with seven each.

The British driver has said recently that he would love to retire as he wins another championship, however, with Max Verstappen absolutely dominating the track at the moment, it will be a tough battle.

Mercedes had a difficult year in 2022 with many issues with the W13 car. The team are looking to come back in 2023 with the W14 in a position to be much more competitive against Red Bull and Ferrari.

Team principal and CEO Toto Wolff commented on Mick joining the team. He said during an appearance on the Beyond The Grid podcast: