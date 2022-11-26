Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has likened the F1 world drama to a reality tv series with the recent "entertaining" stories.

Hamilton was mainly speaking about the drama surrounding Red Bull this year with the 2021 cost cap breach which resulted in them receiving a $7 million fine and a reduction of wind tunnel test time for next year, as well as two-time champion Max Verstappen refusing to follow the teams orders at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Mercedes AMG F1 Media

The seven-time champion was speaking to Channel 4 when he likened the drama to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. When asked what his thoughts were on the off-track drama from the 2022 season, Hamilton joked:

“I mean, it feels like a bit of a Kardashian show happening here. It’s pretty hilarious, some of the stuff that I’ve heard over the past few days has been so entertaining. "I’m sure it’ll all be on Netflix, it’s going to be great.”

Hamilton went on to reflect on the difficult year for the Mercedes team with the multiple issues with the W13 car, especially after he wanted to come back fighting after missing out on the championship win at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He continued:

“I was definitely not expecting what would come after [Abu Dhabi 2021]. “And then just the general love that I have experienced through the year which I think is what has got me through the year, if I’m really honest – with the challenge of coming back in, wanting to fight back but not being able to fight back. “So this year was one that I was able to open up a little bit more on a little bit and that’s really been a beautiful experience. So I’m really grateful for that.

Although this year was not ideal for Mercedes, Hamilton has said that it actually wasn't his worst year in the sport that he has had and the whole team are going to be coming back fighting for the 2023 season.