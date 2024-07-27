F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Prepares For 'Hell Of A Fight' In Belgian Grand Prix
Whilst speaking to Sky Sports F1 following the Belgian GP Qualifying session, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton shares his mixed feelings about the session and the race tomorrow. Despite finishing third in qualifying, the Mercedes driver anticipates a fierce struggle to hold onto a podium spot in a field where competitors have shown superior speed.
He commented:
“When it rained then I knew that we would have a chance of being at the front because those are my preferred conditions. I think if it was dry we would have been struggling to be in the top 10 I imagine, it would have been tough."
He admitted to a potential miscalculation in their approach to timing, which might have affected their use of new tires. He added:
“Then out there timing was everything, getting out on track at the right point. I think we were a little bit too early at the end, we were first out, and that’s when we used our new tyres and then we didn’t have any new tyres until the end and the three guys ahead did. So a little bit unfortunate in that respect but that’s the way it is. But I’m grateful to be up there.
“I think if I’d had another set I would have been fighting for the front row.”
Looking ahead to the race, Hamilton was realistic about the performance gap between Mercedes and its rivals.
“The Red Bulls are much quicker than us here and the McLarens are much quicker than us here. The Ferraris I think are there or thereabouts with us. Obviously Max is going to make his way through because I think they are the quickest this weekend.
“So holding on to the podium is going to be a hell of a fight – but I’m ready for it.”