F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reacts to 2026 Regulations - 'It's Pretty Slow'
The FIA has unveiled its technical regulations for the 2026 season ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. In a bid to enhance the agility of cars and competitiveness on the track, the new rules include a 30kg reduction in car weight. While this development has been hailed as a step forward in fostering closer racing, not everyone is optimistic, and that includes Lewis Hamilton.
The 7-time champion, a prominent voice in the call for lighter F1 cars, offered a cautious perspective in light of these changes. Despite agreeing that the reduction is a step in the right direction, he emphasized that, at 768kg, the cars remain significantly heavier than the much lighter cars from the past. The Briton's initial remarks, made shortly after the release of the information, reflected his tentative engagement:
"It’s only 30kg. It’s going in the right direction, but it is still heavy," he noted, via the Daily Mail. "I have only just seen what you have this morning so I don’t have any big thoughts just yet."
Feedback from drivers who have experienced the 2026 car model via simulators suggests that the vehicles may perform slower, which could be causing Hamilton's lack of enthusiasm. "The drivers who have driven in a simulator said it’s pretty slow. We’ll have to see," Hamilton said.
Yet, it's not all reservations for Hamilton. The champion driver recognized the positive movement towards sustainability outlined in these new regulations, which promote the use of fully sustainable fuels and a major increase in battery power, achieving an equal split in power output between internal combustion engines and electric motors. "In terms of sustainability, it is going in the right direction, though," Hamilton admitted.
The newly announced "Override Mode" adds an innovative layer to racing strategy. This feature modifies power deployment in leading cars beyond 290kph, stopping completely at 355kph. In contrast, the pursuing vehicles benefit from an "MGUK Override," which offers additional power up to 337kph and increased energy storage, potentially enhancing overtaking during races similar to the likes of DRS. The zones in which this new overtaking button can be used, however, are yet to be defined.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, envisions these regulations as pivotal for the sport's future:
"The FIA is defining a hugely exciting future for the pinnacle of motorsport."
Will these regulations bring about the revitalization and excitement promised, or will they lead to a recalibration of expectations? As Hamilton mentioned, "We’ll have to know see." The answer, it seems, lies just a few seasons away.