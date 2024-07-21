F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reacts to Max Verstappen Crash - 'He Sent It!'
The Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix delivered another thrilling chapter in the ongoing rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. In a race won by McLaren's Oscar Piastri, a dramatic collision between Hamilton and Verstappen in the final stages became a highlight of the chaos. Admitting that the Red Bull driver 'sent it', the 200-time podium finisher reflected on his Hungarian campaign.
The clash unfolded as Verstappen, eager to reclaim third place after a previous track violation forced him to yield to Lando Norris, was making a bid to pass Hamilton. Having just moved past Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Verstappen attempted an aggressive move at Turn 1 on Hamilton. With only eight laps to go, he locked up his front wheels, slid, and made contact with Hamilton’s Mercedes, briefly lifting off the track before skidding into the runoff area. Remarkably, both drivers managed to continue with no damage to their tires, and Hamilton finished on the podium behind Piastri and Lando Norris.
Post-race, Hamilton shared his insights with former Mercedes teammate and current TV analyst Nico Rosberg on broadcast.
"Ultimately, we didn't have the pace of the McLarens, or did we have the pace of the Red Bulls," the driver admitted. "But we were just able to hold on at the beginning of the race. It was very tough to hold on and make those tyres last.
"And obviously the close battle we had at the end was a bit hair-raising. But that's motor racing. I'm really happy and grateful for the points. Big thank you for the team."
"It's not nerve-racking," reflecting on the intense finale. "I think when you see the pace at which they closed the gap in certain corners, you just laugh to yourself because it's not something that I can do."
As the dust settles on the Hungarian Grand Prix, both drivers were slated to meet with the stewards to review the incident and determine if any penalties were warranted. While it will likely be seen as a racing incident, Verstappen could potentially see a penalty of some sort.