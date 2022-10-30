In the post-race interview of the Mexican Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton admitted that while he finished the race in a respectable P2 position, it's been a "bit awkward" this weekend due to the amount of booing he received.

Sunday's race was most definitely one of the slowest of this season's races, only aided by the fact that Max Verstappen won his record-breaking 14th race of the 2022 season. Daniel Ricciardo also showed some amazing performance on soft tyres after a collision with Yuki Tsunoda and later received Driver of the Day.

But Hamilton was booed by the many fans of Mexico's own Sergio Perez and his teammate Verstappen of Red Bull, making it difficult for the Brit to really enjoy himself.

“This has been an amazing crowd,” Hamilton said as boos echoed around the track. “Definitely a bit awkward this time around, boos all day. “Nevertheless, I have so much love for Mexico and the people here. What a great race and event they’ve put on this weekend.”

Mercedes was let down by the wrong tyre choice while Red Bull's strategy saw Verstappen take another easy victory. Where Mercedes started on mediums and ended up on hards, the Red Bull drivers started on softs and made their way to the potent medium tyres which were surprisingly able to live until the end of the race.

It was unfortunate for those watching that Mercedes weren't able to put more pressure on the Milton Keynes team.