F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reflects On Difficult 2022 Season - "Some Results Still Felt Like Victories"

"It certainly does not demotivate me."

Lewis Hamilton has reflected on his 2022 season, which was the first in his F1 career that he did not win a single race. 

During an interview with Sport Bild, the seven-time champion explained that although it was not the best season for the team he is not demotivated. He said:

"It certainly does not demotivate me. I'm sure I've had seasons without victories before. It just has to have been 2001 in karting."


The Mercedes team had a shaky start to the year with porpoising problems with the W13 which got so bad that Hamilton suffered with back injuries from it. Once the team had been able to get the porpoising under control, they realised the porpoising had been covering many other issues with the car. 

The team were able to make some significant improvements towards the end of he season and Hamilton's teammate George Russell took his first career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton reflected on the exciting moment Russell took the first and only victory of the year for the team and he finished in second. He said:

"Some results still felt like victories, even though they weren't. 

"I appreciate success much more now. After the race in Brazil, when George Russell won and I came second, I was incredibly happy with that team performance." 

Mercedes are looking ahead to the 2023 season which starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March. Team principal Toto Wolff has said the W14 car will look the same as the W13 but will be different underneath. The team are already confident in the changes that have been made and what they have learnt from 2022. 

Both Hamilton and Russell will be coming back hoping to be in a position to be up there with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.


