F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Responds to Max Verstappen's Fourth Championship Win
Lewis Hamilton, a stalwart of F1, has reached out to express his congratulations to Max Verstappen for clinching his fourth World Championship title.
Driving for Red Bull Racing, the Dutchman sealed his latest championship win with two races still to be contested in the current season.
"Big congratulations to Max, winning the championship with several [two] races to go," Hamilton said.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix presented a dramatic backdrop to Verstappen's championship confirmation. In a race marked by several narratives, George Russell seized victory, starting from pole to secure a well-deserved win. Meanwhile, Hamilton made a commendable climb from the back of the grid to finish in second place. As for Verstappen, who has become synonymous with consistent top-tier performances, finished fifth—remarkable enough to ensure his fourth consecutive title ahead of rivals like Lando Norris.
Hamilton did not shy away from considering his performance, which could have perhaps been even better with a stronger qualification round. "If I did my job yesterday, it would've been a breeze today. But I had fun coming from 10th," Hamilton explained.
The conditions at Las Vegas were unique, and Hamilton noted a particular peculiarity. Despite expecting otherwise, the Mercedes machinery performed outstandingly, with Hamilton attributing this success, in part, to the cooler desert evenings.
"It's cold and maybe the reason we did so well because it's cold," he said.