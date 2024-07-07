F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Responds To MotoGP Team Purchase Rumors
Amid swirling rumors of Lewis Hamilton's potential foray into MotoGP team ownership, the Formula 1 superstar cleared the air during his appearance at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit. Reports had suggested that Hamilton was exploring the acquisition of the Gresini MotoGP team, currently owned by Nadia Padovani, the widow of founder Fausto Gresini.
Addressing the media, Hamilton shared his admiration for the motorcycle racing circuit, a passion that dates back much further than his storied Formula 1 career.
"I’ve always loved MotoGP," Hamilton stated. “I am interested in the potential growth of the sport. But I haven’t looked that far into it yet. But anything is possible. I am definitely interested in equity."
His interest in such an investment stems from a broader strategy. "The Broncos was the first step into team ownership," he mentioned, referencing his recent inclusion in the Denver Broncos' ownership structure in 2022. "Over the next five to 10 years, there will, hopefully, be more. We’ll see where…” he added, alluding to potential future expansions of his interests in sports franchises.
The Gresini team, a staple in MotoGP since 1997, lost its founder Fausto Gresini in 2021 but has continued to achieve competitive results with riders Enea Bastianini and Fabio di Giannantonio, and notably, the recent signing of Marc Marquez. Despite Marquez's upcoming move to the factory Ducati team, Hamilton's potential involvement could mark a significant improvement in branding for Gresini, especially with changes on the horizon due to Pramac’s exit.
Hamilton also reminisced about his own racing career choices influenced by family concerns over safety.
"When I was younger I wanted to race bikes, not cars. But my dad wouldn’t let me race bikes - he said they were too dangerous!" He continued, reflecting on his successful career shift encouraged by his father: "He got me into four wheels rather than two. It was the right choice because if I was racing during the time Vale [Valentino Rossi] was there, I wouldn’t have been so successful!"
Today, while primarily known for his Formula 1 dominance, Hamilton maintains a connection to motorcycle racing, occasionally participating in track days.
"Since I have been in Formula 1, I have a super-bike and I like to do some track days. It is fascinating. It gives a different perspective,” he shared.