F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Career Move Away From Formula 1
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been revealed as the new brand ambassador for Dior Men. The British driver is set to guest design a lifestyle collection as part of the new collaboration.
Speaking about his new role, Hamilton posted to social media, writing:
"Been working on this one for a while, can’t wait to show more."
Hamilton also commented to the media, as quoted by Wallpaper:
"Working with Kim and the talented team at Dior has been a dream. I was honoured when he asked me if I’s like to do this with him. Our values and ideas are aligned."
The upcoming collection mirrors a 'winter lifestyle' of skiing and snowboarding. Enthusiasts can look forward to vibrant technical ski jackets, puffer jackets, and slouchy salopette-style pants. The lineup also includes luxurious knits and sleek, Dior-emblazoned accessories like snowboards and sunglasses. Not one to overlook elegance, the collection features classy tweed blazers and trousers, articulating a fusion of sport and sophistication.
Speaking about the line, Hamilton added:
"Focussing on conscious choices and pushing boundaries with each piece, while merging my roots in Africa – drawing from their fabrics and believing in natural materials, as well as vibrant colours and powerful energy – has been so inspiring,"
Kim Jones added:
"We share a love of nature, a desire to celebrate Africa and an interest in the artisanal process and techniques that unite craftspeople in Africa with the savoir-fair of the Dior atelier. Added to that, this collection also reflects Lewis’ sporting side, his virtuosity and our functionality."
Set for release on October 17, 2024, the Dior Men Lewis Hamilton collection will be available in Dior boutiques and through the official website.