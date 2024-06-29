F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Changes To Mercedes Car For Austrian Grand Prix
At the Austrian Grand Prix's qualifying round held at the scenic Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, notable alterations were made to Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes car in an attempt to seize a competitive advantage after a difficult Sprint Race campaign. The British driver, securing a respectable fifth position on the grid, trailed just behind his Mercedes teammate, George Russell, who clinched the third spot in a tightly contested race to the top positions.
Currently, Mercedes holds the rank of the third-fastest team on the Formula 1 circuit, trailing Red Bull and McLaren. Despite this, the team's relentless pursuit of performance enhancements was evidenced by significant recent adjustments aimed at improving the balance and aerodynamic efficiency of the 7-time champion's car. Of the tweaks made, a notable modification was the increase in the rear wing setting, designed to augment stability and downfroce, particularly in high-speed corners.
Lewis Hamilton, a seasoned driver known for his acute feedback and strategic insights, was candid about the evolution in his car's performance across the weekend.
"We made some's progress with the balance of the car," Hamilton remarked. Despite the positive changes, he admitted that the ideal settings came later than preferred. "I should have probably started the weekend with this balance but nonetheless it was OK," he added.
Reflecting on his qualifying performance, Hamilton displayed a mixture of approval and reservation.
"The lap was pretty decent at the end. Middle sector was a little bit down. Overall it was alright," he explained. His main critique revolved around the initial race pace, which he described as "pretty poor this morning," though he remained optimistic about improvements. "We have changed the car so I am hoping it will be better tomorrow in race pace."
For the upcoming race, Hamilton outlined a strategy concentrated on overcoming key rivals—primarily Ferrari. With aggressive tactics in mind, he said:
“We’ve gone up on the near wing. I am hoping we can lean a bit more on the Ferraris and try and hunt for the podium somehow.” Hamilton's resolve was clear as he emphasized the urgency of his strategy: “I’ve got to get past the Ferrari as soon as possible."