Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has discussed having "difficult conversations" with boss Toto Wolff to help with his goal of improving diversity in the sport.

The British driver is the first and only black driver to compete in the sport and has done a huge amount for bringing more inclusivity into F1, and continues with pushing this.

During an appearance on the On Purpose podcast, the seven-time champion revealed his drive behind using his platform to bring more awareness over the subject as well as having the difficult conversations. Hamilton pushed for the drivers to take the knee before races during the 2022 season as part of the Black Lives Matter Movement after the tragic death of George Floyd.

Mercedes also changed their 2020 and 2021 cars to black instead of silver as part of the stand against racism, which Hamilton was also behind.

Hamilton explained on the podcast:

“I was winning which gave me a tip of happiness but there was something missing. It was a purpose. Why was I put here? Why do I have this platform? Why am I the only person of colour? “When I started speaking about diversity people said: ‘You want more people of colour to become drivers’. “No - there are thousands of engineering jobs too, and such a lack of diversity. I want to be a part of shifting that narrative.

The F1 legend went on to reveal how it started with the conversation with Wolff. He continued:

“At first I started by having difficult conversations with my boss. “One of the things which he brings up, which he says hit him hard - I said: ‘Have you ever thought about walking into the paddock and being the only white person?’ “He said: ‘I had never thought of that’. “I said: ‘That is what it’s like for someone like me. You are noticed. In a room of 50 people you are noticed as the only black person’. “It’s not because we are less. It is because there are barriers in society. My job is to be empowering. “Black equity as well - that’s why I am involved with the Denver Broncos. Every partner that we have, I have asked very difficult questions to. “I have grown close to Mercedes-Benz. We changed the car from silver to black. I said to them: ‘Imagine the message we could send’. We won with it. That’s how I won my seventh world title, with that car.”

The FIA recently put a ban on drivers making personal, religious, or political statements during race weekends without prior approval. Hamilton has not yet directly commented on this.