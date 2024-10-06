F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals His Hidden Fears Amid Motorsport Dangers
Lewis Hamilton, F1's seven-time world champion, recently peeled back the layers of his seemingly invincible persona to reveal that the world of motorsport and its undeniable dangers still worry him. Despite the protective cocoon modern technology offers, Hamilton still worries about the chances, and therefore cherishes the special moments of his life.
The British driver currently finds himself sixth in the current F1 season standings with 174 points. And with the Mercedes wheelman still pushing the limits of his German machinery, he has revealed to The Times that he doesn't take any of this for granted.
"I pray every time before I race," Hamilton said, divulging his pre-race ritual. "I pray that everyone is safe.
"Motor racing is far less dangerous than it used to be but people still die," he acknowledged.
"So that’s why I’m conscious of the time I spend with my family, with my mum, [like, is this] the last time I get to hug her? Because you just don’t know, nothing is guaranteed," Hamilton shared.
This season also marks a substantial turning point for Hamilton and his career as he readies himself for the monumental transition to Ferrari in 2025, a move that will close an era of dominance (and challenges) with Mercedes, where he clinched six of his world titles.
This upcoming move to Ferrari will be a fresh chapter, not just professionally, but also symbolically, as it comes at an age when he is being heavily scrutinized by fans of the sport.
Considering his experience and feeling of mortality, does he fear death?
"I don’t, no. But still, we’re travelling at crazy speeds. You have to respect it.
2024 F1 Drivers' Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 331 points
2. Lando Norris - 279 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points
7. George Russell - 155 points
8. Sergio Perez - 144 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points