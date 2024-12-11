F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Mercedes' Attitude Shift After Ferrari Signing
Lewis Hamilton shared that many team members at Mercedes, including board members, were initially upset by his decision to sign with Ferrari for 2025 and had difficulty accepting it. Combined with a season marked by numerous ups and downs, it proved to be a challenging period for the seven-time world champion. However, on his final day with Mercedes, a heartfelt farewell from the staff made Hamilton realize the deep mutual respect and "love" between him and the team.
Hamilton's Ferrari announcement in February sent shockwaves through the F1 world, as it was expected that Mercedes would be his last team before retirement. However, considering his challenges with the team in the current ground effect era, where it failed to hand him a car capable of dominating the grid, he decided to switch to Maranello in the quest for his eighth world title.
The 39-year-old revealed his emotional side during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, knowing it was his final race with his team, a partnership that achieved eight Constructors' Championships and six Drivers' Titles over the past 12 seasons. His hope of ending the season on a high was nearly realized as he raced through the field from P16 to finish fourth at the Yas Marina Circuit, missing the podium by around 6 seconds.
However, the Briton's admission suggests the camp at Brackley did not take his Ferrari news well, and that might have added to his woes in an already challenging season. But in the end, he says, all that remained between him and the team members was pure love. Revealing what followed his Ferrari switch announcement, Hamilton said after the season finale:
“I think what’s evident, I think, with any relationship is you have your ups and downs. And I think this year we’ve definitely, as a team, had our ups and downs.
“There’s been certain feelings because I’ve chosen to go a certain way, and it’s not been easy for people to accept and to get over. But then, bit by bit through the year, what’s come through is that there’s real love at the end of the day.
“There’s board members from Mercedes who have stood by and supported me all these years who were upset at the beginning, but then were like today, ‘you will always be a part of the family’ – so it just shows that love conquers all, and I think there is a lot of love between us.
“I mean, this weekend, on Thursday with the team, surprised me upstairs, and that was super emotional up there.
“I ain’t got no more tears, really, everything came out then.”