F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals No Compromise Policy Despite Imminent Mercedes Exit
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he will not compromise on his duties towards his team despite his imminent exit after the 2024 season to join Ferrari in 2025. The seven-time world champion explained that he continues to perform his job diligently, providing valuable feedback to support Mercedes' ongoing car development efforts and contributing to its future progress.
Hamilton’s unexpected signing with Ferrari, announced in February, stems from his pursuit of an eighth Formula 1 title. Despite this shift, the Briton asserts it hasn’t affected his dedication at Mercedes, noting he isn’t “wired” to give less than his best. Reflecting on his twelve-season legacy with the team, which yielded six drivers' titles since 2013, the 39-year-old shared his deep appreciation for Mercedes’ impact on his career. This connection has only enhanced his commitment to Mercedes’ recent development efforts on the W15 F1 car across recent race weekends. When asked by the media if he found it unusual to be involved in data-gathering efforts despite his upcoming move to Ferrari, he said:
“I wouldn’t say that it feels odd.
“Ultimately every bit of input that I put in now, along with George’s [Russell], for example, is contributing to the development forwards.
“But that’s the job, that’s what I’m paid for. I’m not holding anything back from any class sessions.
“At the end of the day, this is the team that I’ve been successful with for many, many years and I want the team to continue to have success.
“That’s just how I’m wired, that’s how I am. Maybe other people will do a different thing.”
Hamilton also addressed taking responsibility for his recent race results, particularly after finishing P10 under challenging conditions at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Despite car issues, including a lack of grip that hindered his ability to push further, he remains focused on delivering his best. The W15 has faced setup challenges since the summer break, especially following the upgrades introduced in Austin. He added:
“I feel good, obviously.
“I mean, it’s devastating to have these bad races in the second half of the season.
“But all I can say is we’re trying, we’re coming into the weekend. But it’s definitely not acceptable, it’s definitely not good enough.
“We have to take accountability, I have to take accountability. But I am doing the best with what I’ve got. The kit, for some reason, the car has been the worst this weekend.
“I don’t know what it is, we’re going to have to find out what it is. One of the cars is working a lot better, so there’s obviously potential there.”