F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Terrifying Near-Death Experience
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton recounted a harrowing near-death experience while surfing in Hawaii. During an appearance on the "Hot Ones" show, the British driver detailed his frightful encounter with the notorious 20-foot waves of Pipeline, a spot famous for its daunting surf challenges.
Hamilton was visiting Hawaii for surfing with his friend and professional surfer, Kelly Slater, who had initially warned him about the dangerous conditions. Despite the caution, Hamilton ventured into the waters, only to find himself trapped in the "kill zone," where four massive waves threatened to overpower him.
Recalling the moment, Hamilton thought, "it's over, it's all over,” as waves crashed over him relentlessly. In a desperate bid to survive, he ditched his surfboard and continuously dove deeper, even using the reef as an anchor amidst the chaotic water.
Recounting the experience, Hamilton said:
“Biggest wipeout I had I was with Kelly Slater, on Pipeline. It was like 20ft waves and Kelly was like ‘there’s no way you’re coming out there. You’re crazy.'
“I turn around and see this set of four waves coming and that for me was like: ‘it’s over, it’s all over.’ As I threw my board, I dove down and grabbed the reef and I could hear this wave crash behind me. My board got ripped and snapped in half.
“I came back up, obviously gasping for air and the next one was coming so back down, grabbed the reef again as another wave comes over. So I did that three times. I got up, I’d nearly run out of air. I’d nearly drowned, but managed to swim back from there.”
Hamilton is known for his love of thrill-seeking hobbies including surfing and sky diving. Speaking about the same incident last year, as quoted by Marca, Hamilton revealed:
"I thought I was very close to the end. But this, for some reason, excites me."