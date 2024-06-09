F1 News: Lewis Hamilton's Brutal Self-Critique: 'One of the Worst Races I've Driven'
Reflecting on a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix where Max Verstappen clinched victory amidst chaotic weather conditions, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton harshly criticized his own performance despite his fourth-place finish. Hamilton openly admitted in a post-race interview, quoted by GPBlog, that he considered it one of his worst races, pointing out his critical errors that prevented a potentially better result. With the Hamilton camp showing an unfiltered transparency about their weekend struggles, the focus now turns on how this self-awareness might fuel improvements in his future races, especially as the Mercedes vehicle shows signs of growing competitiveness.
Starting seventh on the grid, Hamilton found himself battling not only his younger teammate Russell but the elements themselves, as intermittent rain threw strategies into disarray. Navigating from P7, Hamilton briefly overtook his teammate after Russell made a critical error, only to lose the position later again, summarizing the turbulent nature of his race. By Hamilton's own brutal assessment, it was a collection of missed opportunities and personal errors.
Speaking candidly with Sky Sports post-race, Hamilton said:
"Over the weekend, it was a really poor performance from myself. Some other things came into it yesterday, but mostly myself. And then today, just one of the worst races that I've driven, just lots of mistakes."
He further ruminated on the implications of a better qualifying performance, suggesting that a higher starting spot could have dramatically altered his race: "But of course, if I qualified better, I would have been in a much better position."
Hamilton's commentary wasn't without a hint of optimism, though. Despite the challenges, he recognized the potential in his car, which seemed to be improving in competitiveness: "It's becoming a car we can fight with, which is a positive going into the next part of the season. If I get my head on right, I'll get better results at some stage," he noted.
And yet, even with his car's capability underscored by a competitive showing — where Mercedes seemed to have an edge over teams like Ferrari struggling with performance and reliability — Hamilton’s focus remained sharply on personal improvement. “I think this weekend the car was capable of winning. But we'll take the points and keep going. We'll keep trying,” he concluded.
This high level of self-scrutiny and the readiness to openly critique one's performance highlight a less discussed aspect of racing — the psychological and reflective. For Hamilton and his team at Brackley, the rest of the season looks to be as much about optimizing car performance as it is about personal redemption and tactical finesse.