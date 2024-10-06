F1 News: Lewis Hamilton’s Heartfelt Confession About Starting a Family - 'I Can't Wait'
Lewis Hamilton, the 7-time Formula 1 champion with a remarkable career spanning 18 seasons, has started to look further than the confines of the sport. Hamilton, who has likely already raced his best races, has now revealed that he "can't wait" to start a family, in an interview with The Times.
Even as he prepares to move from Mercedes to Ferrari next season, he's been growing his empire outside of the sport. Whether it be charities, businesses or investments, Hamilton is looking to create a safe future for himself when his racing career comes to an end.
Lewis Hamilton has diversified his interests beyond Formula 1 with various business ventures and investments. He is a part-owner of the Denver Broncos NFL team, which was valued at $5.1 billion as of August 2023. Hamilton has further invested in the vegan burger chain Neat Burger, which has locations in New York, London, Milan, and Dubai. In the fashion industry, he launched his own clothing line with Tommy Hilfiger in 2018, and more recently, he has also ventured into the entertainment sector, starting his own production company called Dawn Apollo Films in October 2022, with upcoming projects including a Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt.
Additionally, he has invested in TMRW Sports and jointly purchased the fashion magazine, W. Hamilton's portfolio also includes being an ambassador for luxury watch company IWC and involvement in a non-alcoholic tequila venture.
With Mercedes struggling with issues that have tested even Hamilton’s patience, he was finally able to secure an emotional victory at Silverstone - his first win in almost three years. This was followed by another win in Belgium. But unfortunately, the momentum faltered slightly after the summer break.
"One day," Hamilton said when asked about whether he wanted children. "I wouldn’t be able to do what I do to the level that I do it today with that.
"One of my best friends has just had a kid and I’m seeing how manic it is, and my nieces and nephew are a handful.
"There will be a time and a place for it, and I can’t wait for that part, but right now I have some work to do.”
Currently single, he is aiming his focus towards his remaining seasons. And his love of F1 will be refreshed when he moves to The Scuderia next season.
2024 F1 Drivers' Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 331 points
2. Lando Norris - 279 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points
7. George Russell - 155 points
8. Sergio Perez - 144 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points