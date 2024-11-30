F1 News: Lewis Hamilton's Painful Reflection on the Season – ‘At This Point, I Don’t Care’
In the closing stages of the 2024 Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton finds himself reflecting on a year filled with yet more challenges and struggles. Once a dominant force on the track, Hamilton has experienced a downturn in performance, punctuated by a particularly disappointing outing in the recent Qatar Sprint. Hamilton's reflections hint at a shift in focus as he prepares for his move to Ferrari.
During the Qatar Sprint, Hamilton initially showed promise by gaining two positions on the opening lap. However, his momentum waned as his tires struggled and he faced a challenge from Charles Leclerc. The intense wheel-to-wheel battle with Leclerc left Hamilton with only three points - another setback in an already tumultuous season. Reflecting on his struggles, Hamilton openly admitted:
"I have no clue. I don’t have an answer for you. It’s not been great."
The 2024 season has been a departure from Hamilton's historic dominance. Throughout the year, he has been consistently outqualified by his Mercedes teammate George Russell, highlighting an adaptation struggle to the new generation of Formula 1 cars. These cars demand a driving style different from the ones with which Hamilton clinched seven world titles. Such differences have been a recurring hurdle, and Hamilton's difficulties in aligning his driving style with the car have emerged as a central theme this year.
As the Qatar Sprint unfolded, Hamilton struggled with car balance and bouncing, issues that plagued his ability to fend off Leclerc's advances.
"The start was good, and then I just struggled with balance and struggled with bouncing, the instability of the car."
Despite the frustration, Hamilton remains resolute in his approach to finishing the season strong. "At this point, I really don’t care – I just want to get through these last couple of races and do my job, turn up and I’m looking forward to the winter break," he admitted.
Looking ahead, Hamilton's move to Ferrari for the next season will make for an interesting time. His recent duel with Leclerc during the Qatar Sprint offered a preview of the potential dynamics between the two athletes as future teammates.
"Charles – I didn’t know which Ferrari it was – either way, he was catching me and I couldn’t really hold him back.
"I think the most important thing is to leave with gratitude, so I’m really grateful that I get to do what I love doing, even when there are days that I don’t love it as much," he stated.
"I’m really, really so lucky to be here amongst all these other amazing athletes. It’s painful when it doesn’t go well. No one likes losing, but that’s a part of the journey," he added.
Hamilton's eventual departure from Mercedes and his entry into the Ferrari camp signals a new chapter that will rejuvenate the driver. It's going to be an exciting 2025.