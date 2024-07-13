F1 News: Lewis Hamilton's Race Engineer Opens Up On Touching British GP Radio Message
After Lewis Hamilton clinched victory at the British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone Circuit,
his race engineer Peter Bonnington, popularly known as Bono, elaborated on the emotional exchange that unfolded between them.
Hamilton managed to overtake McLaren driver Lando Norris and skillfully navigated the changing track conditions to secure his 104th Formula 1 victory in front of his home crowd. This triumph also marked his record ninth win at the British Grand Prix venue.
Since Mercedes' struggles began in the ground effect era in 2022, Hamilton had not secured a victory, with his last win being the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. This prolonged dry spell left Hamilton emotional after his British GP victory, evident in his radio communication with the team. Bono also couldn't hold back his emotions as he later explained what led to his emotional response to the seven-time world champion's achievement. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, he said:
“I wouldn’t say crying, I had something in my eye!
“It’s an emotional one. It’s been a long, long time, and he and I have been working hard trying to get back there. Baby steps, but it’s taken a lot of them so far.”
Bono responded when asked to pinpoint the most crucial moment in securing the win, focusing on Hamilton's management of the soft tire at the start of his final stint. This handling allowed him to maintain a gap ahead of the pursuing Max Verstappen. He said:
“I think it’s the fact that the feedback he was giving me of where we were on the initial stint balance, [the car] wasn’t great.
“We knew where we needed to correct the car, and I think we put the car in a real good position for that final stint to allow him to push. You knew the front tyre was going to be weak, so you’ve just got to make sure you’ve got enough front end in there to protect it, and he does a great job.
“You know when it comes down to the wire, he’s the one that’s going to manage the tyres and get you to the end.”
When questioned if he had any doubts regarding Hamilton's ability to defend his position from Verstappen, he said:
“I wouldn’t say zero doubt, but I knew that once he had the bit between his teeth – as soon as I get told to shut up then I know that the game’s on.”
Since joining Mercedes back in 2013, Bono has been a familiar voice to F1 fans, serving as Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer. However, the 2024 season will mark their final campaign together at Mercedes, as Hamilton is set to race for Ferrari in 2025.