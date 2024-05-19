F1 News: Lewis Hamilton's Tribute to Senna - 'I Always Have Him in Spirit With Me'
At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton paid homage to his idol, Ayrton Senna, on the 30th anniversary of the legendary driver's passing. The Mercedes driver reflected on Senna's lasting influence on his career.
The racing world gathered at Imola, a circuit soaked in both history and tragedy, as it marked three decades since the untimely death of Ayrton Senna. Amidst the poignancy, Lewis Hamilton, a long-admired fan of Senna, shared a heartfelt tribute to the driver who has continually inspired his career in Formula One.
Lewis Hamilton's reverence for the Brazilian driver has been a well-documented part of his racing ethos, and this weekend at Imola was no exception. As the paddock paused to remember Senna, Hamilton was at the forefront alongside Sebastian Vettel, participating in a poignant gathering with fellow drivers to remember the icons of the sport who have passed away. This ceremony underscored a somber note in an otherwise competitive weekend, highlighting the deep respect and admiration that current drivers hold.
Amongst reflection and tributes, Hamilton didn't shy away from sharing his personal connection to Senna during interactions with the media, as quoted by GPBlog.
"It was great on Thursday with Seb [Vettel], that all the drivers came all together to pay their respects to the drivers that passed, particularly Senna," Hamilton noted. The British driver, who often speaks of carrying Senna's spirit in his driving style, shared further: "I'm hoping for a good day today. I try not to think about those things, obviously, because we've got a job to do. But Senna's always in my heart. I've always followed him since I was a kid. He's always been my favorite driver. So, whenever I drive, I always have him in spirit with me."
While the tribute was a key focus, Hamilton also touched upon other significant changes in his professional life, most notably his upcoming shift from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025. This move will not only be a major career pivot but also rekindle his connection with Fred Vasseur, his former team boss during his successful GP2 campaign. Hamilton spoke excitedly about the move:
"I need to do better in Italian, but I'm so excited. They've been so supportive for quite some time, actually, but I definitely feel the energy now, and it's going to be a dream next year, being here," he said.
On the track, Hamilton acknowledged the mixed results during the weekend. "Friday was a good day, but Saturday was a little bit of a difficult day as always. Still, today is a new day, a new opportunity. It's a little bit cooler today, so I hope in front of these great fans here, we can have a good race," Hamilton optimistically concluded.