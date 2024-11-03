F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Senna Tribute Run Rescheduled After Torrential Rain
Lewis Hamilton's much-anticipated tribute run for the legendary Ayrton Senna has been rescheduled after is was cancelled on Saturday due to torrential rain. This tribute will now take place after the qualifying session at the Interlagos circuit during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend today. It promises to be a poignant moment both for Hamilton and the larger Formula 1 community, as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of Senna's tragic passing in 1994.
Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, will be driving the iconic McLaren MP4/5B, the same car Senna piloted to victory during his 1990 World Championship. This particular model is cherished in F1 history for its performance and is synonymous with Senna’s legacy, especially his win at the 1990 Brazilian Grand Prix. The run will be streamed live on YouTube and Sky Sports F1 at 10am local time (13:00 UK), offering a global audience the opportunity to follow along with the tribute.
Ayrton Senna's name resonates deeply within the world of motorsport. Having clinched three World Championships in 1988, 1990, and 1991, Senna remains celebrated for his awe-inspiring driving skills, particularly in challenging wet conditions, and his fierce rivalry with Alain Prost. Senna's fatal crash during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix remains one of the sport's most somber moments. His memory, however, lives on, not only through such tributes but also through the ongoing charitable work of the Senna Institute, which continues to uplift education and children in Brazil.
The Senna tribute is part of broader commemorations across the 2024 season. Earlier this year, Sebastian Vettel honored Senna by driving a 1993 McLaren at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, and special commemorations took place at the Monaco Grand Prix, featuring McLaren liveries inspired by Senna's iconic helmet design. Additionally, the Formula 1 community fondly remembers Roland Ratzenberger, whose life was also claimed during the tragic events of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix weekend.
Lewis Hamilton has made no secret of Senna's influence on his career, having admired him since childhood.
"Every time we come here it’s an opportunity to do that, and I think so many of the drivers also do that," Hamilton shared recently. His admiration for Senna is evident, not only in his words but also in his actions—having driven the McLaren MP4/4 at Silverstone, a memory he recalls with excitement. "I never in a million years thought I’d ever get to drive Senna’s car here," Hamilton said. "Back in the day when I was at McLaren I did get the chance to drive the MP4/4 around Silverstone, which was incredible."
The homage is set to be a centerpiece of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend, improved only by other gestures such as special Pirelli Podium Caps and a Senna-themed award for the pole-sitter. Interlagos holds special meaning in this context, given Senna’s profound connection to the circuit and Brazil's adoration for its national hero. Hamilton's relationship with Brazil, which saw him made an honorary citizen ahead of the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, adds yet another layer of sentiment to the event.
On top of this, a distinctive Pirelli tire branded in Brazil’s national colors is set to be auctioned for charitable purposes.