F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Shares Emotional Message Ahead Of Mercedes Exit
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed that despite leaving the team next year, he will continue to remain a part of Mercedes' rich and storied history. He claimed that Mercedes is like a family, and his association with the brand will last "the test of time."
The seven-time world champion announced his move to Ferrari in February, bringing an end to 12 seasons with Mercedes, where he claimed six of his world titles. However, since the introduction of the ground-effect regulations in 2022, Mercedes has struggled to produce a championship-winning car capable of challenging Red Bull, leaving him without a realistic shot at an eighth title.
Ferrari, the sport’s most iconic and historic team, has faced its own set of challenges in recent years but has consistently appeared more competitive than Mercedes. For many drivers, representing the Scuderia is considered the pinnacle of a racing career, a dream Hamilton has now chosen to pursue.
At 39 years old, Hamilton has just two races remaining before he bids farewell to Mercedes, a team that not only shaped his legacy but also propelled him to unparalleled success. While his move to Ferrari marks a new chapter, it is unlikely he will replicate the same level of dominance he achieved during his extraordinary tenure with Mercedes.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Qatar GP, Hamilton said it was one of his hardest decisions to leave Mercedes, which became his family forever. He said:
“What I've always said about Mercedes, is that it really is a family.
“I've always said it was one of the hardest parts of the decision was, when you are at Mercedes, you're a part of the family forever.
“If you look at the past drivers up until their 80s, until their deathbed, they are a part of the team.
“They include you and honour you for life.”
While acknowledging the possibility of severing ties with Mercedes through his move to Ferrari, Hamilton expressed confidence that he will always remain part of the brand's history. With emotion, he shared that he will see himself reflected in Mercedes' legacy whenever he visits the museum in the future, reassured that his connection with the team and its brand will endure for years to come. He added:
“That was always a worry in the decision, that everything we built ends.
“In my mind, I don't think that's the case, I'll always be a part of Mercedes' history.
“In the future, I'll always be able to come back and see the museum and know that I was a part of the history of this brand.
“We've all worked so hard. We've been through so much together. It's hopefully not a burning of a bridge. I think the bridge is solidified and it will last the test of time.”