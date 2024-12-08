F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Shares Tear-Jerking Goodbye With Mercedes After Abu Dhabi GP
Lewis Hamilton's farewell from the Mercedes Formula 1 team marked an emotional end to a highly successful partnership in motorsport history. After his final race with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton and his race engineer Peter Bonnington shared an emotional goodbye ahead of the seven-time champion's move to Ferrari in 2025.
The farewell came after Hamilton secured fourth place after starting from 16th. Bonnington, affectionately known as 'Bono,' acknowledged both the result and the conclusion of an era, saying over the team radio:
"Nice work Lewis. Thats P4 mate. And thats the end of an era. Gotta say mate, its been epic working with you. "
Team principal Toto Wolff jumped in to say, "Lewis, that was the drive of a world champion. Amazing," before Bono added: "Good lad. Stellar job today bud. But yeah, its been a pleasure all the way.."
The soon-to-be Ferrari driver emotionally responded:
"The pleasure's been mine. Yeah, Bono, you know, we dreamed alone, but together we believed and, as a team, we achieved things that only... Thank you for all the courage, the determination, the passion and for seeing me and supporting me.
"What started out as a leap of faith turned into a journey into the history books, so - we did everything together, and I'm so so grateful to everyone, here and back at the factory. From the bottom of my heart, ALL THE BEST."
Finally, Bono and Wolff thanked Hamilton once again and wished him the best for his future with Ferrari.
"Thank you Lewis. Yeah, its been an amazing journey and so grateful to be part of this chapter of your life and best of luck for the next one," said Bono.
"We love you too and you're always going to be part of that family. And if we cant win, you should win," Wolff added.
The departure of Hamilton from Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2025 marks the end of a 12-year alliance that began in 2013. During this period, Hamilton and Mercedes together redefined success in Formula 1, securing six Drivers' World Championships and eight Constructors' titles.
Hamilton's departure has been emotionally taxing. His farewell tour includes stops at significant locations such as Mercedes' headquarters in Stuttgart and the Formula 1 factories in the UK in Brackley and Brixworth.
2025 will see the British driver compete alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. Replacing Hamilton at Mercedes is rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli who will drive alongside George Russell.