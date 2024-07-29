F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Signs Multi-Year Ambassador Contract Alongside Ferrari Partnership
In an expansion of his commercial partnerships, Lewis Hamilton, the celebrated Mercedes Formula One driver, has signed on as a global brand ambassador for the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), a leader in online financial education. This multi-year alliance not only grows Hamilton's impressive portfolio but also includes a philanthropic component, as CFI will contribute to the 7-time champion's Mission 44 initiative.
The recent announcement follows closely on the heels of Hamilton's new ambassador role with luxury brand Dior, and of course, Ferrari, beginning in 2025. Notably, Hamilton tops the motorsport category and ranks seventh globally in the "50 Most Marketable Athletes" list by SportsPro, reflecting his substantial commercial appeal.
Based in Vancouver, Canada, CFI specializes in online professional education, offering a range of courses and certifications such as Financial Modeling & Valuation Analyst (FMVA) and Business Intelligence and Data Analyst (BIDA). The company’s roots trace back to 1988 when it was founded as a joint venture with MDA Training, initiated by Professor Walter Reid of the London Business School.
Expressing his enthusiasm about the new partnership, Hamilton stated:
“I’m excited to join CFI as their global brand ambassador. This partnership aligns with our shared drive for excellence and innovation. Just as I strive for peak performance in everything I do, I am impressed by CFI’s dedication to provide best-in-class tools and conditions for their clients.”
Hamilton added:
“Together, we aim to inspire and have a positive impact, and I’m looking forward to empowering their global community.” This collaboration aims to leverage Hamilton's global influence to further enhance CFI’s educational reach, simultaneously promoting excellence and empowerment through professional development.
The synergy between Hamilton's pursuit of excellence in his racing career and his roles beyond the track sees him as a pivotal figure not only in sports but also as a catalyst for educational and social change. Through collaborations that span sectors and geographies, he continues to drive significant impacts.