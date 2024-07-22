F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Spotted Approaching Max Verstappen After Hungarian GP Clash
A clash between champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the Hungarian Grand Prix led to an interesting post-race interaction. The incident occurred on lap 63 at Turn One, where Verstappen's aggressive inside lunge led to a collision, sending the rear of his RB20 momentarily airborne. In the heat of the moment, Verstappen pointed fingers at Hamilton, suggesting that an untimely move under braking by the latter had led to the contact.
Despite the on-track tension, the aftermath showcased a different narrative. Hamilton approached Verstappen in the media pen — a brief encounter where Hamilton was seen tapping Verstappen on the shoulder, checking on his condition post-collision.
Giving his perspective, Hamilton told Sky Sports F1:
"For me it was a racing incident.
"Ultimately he was much quicker and he sent it. I moved a little to defend, but I left enough space on the inside and he locked up and obviously then couldn't turn.
"He came at a different trajectory and clipped my wheels. If he was under control he would have gone by."
Verstappen commented in his post-race interview:
"I went for a move that was fully on, but then in the middle of the braking zone when I was already committed to the move, he suddenly keeps warping right.
"If I wouldn't have turned while braking straight, I would have made contact with him. At one point naturally I locked up because he kept turning to the right.
"People always made a lot of what happened in Austria [in his collision with Norris]. 'It was not correct blah blah blah'. But that's on the initial move and then you just brake straight, you hold your wheel quite straight.
"I felt now it was not on the initial move, but afterwards during the braking zone he keeps turning right. You cannot do that when someone is committed to the inside.
"That's why I locked up because otherwise we would have collided anyway because he would have just turned in on me."