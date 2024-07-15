F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Still Not Over Abu Dhabi 2021 - 'Only Time Will Tell'
Seven-time championship winner Lewis Hamilton opened up on the healing process he went through after losing the 2021 title to Max Verstappen under controversial circumstances. He revealed that he continues to work on himself to "find that inner peace day by day."
The recent British Grand Prix victory showcased Hamilton's emotional side to his fans, reaffirming his belief that he still has the capability to win races. The triumph at Silverstone was not just a victory but also a significant step in his healing process from the 2021 title loss, a setback he took a long time to recover from.
After all, the 2021 season concluded with a highly controversial Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, leading to Verstappen's championship win. While the race outcome could not be changed, the fallout led to the exit of former race director Michael Masi from the FIA.
Since the inception of the ground effect era in 2022, Mercedes struggled to provide Hamilton with a potent title contender capable of winning races. Finally, after two years of challenges and development, the 39-year-old driver clinched his first victory of the era at Silverstone in his W15.
It took Hamilton a significant amount of time to bounce back and get over what happened, something he believed he had done when the 2022 season started. However, he now concedes that he was not over losing the title to Verstappen after the controversial event in Abu Dhabi. Revealing his thoughts, he told RacingNews365.com:
"Honestly, when I came back in 2022, I thought that I was over it.
"And I know I wasn't and it's taken a long time for sure to heal that kind of feeling.
"And that's only natural for anyone that has that experience. And I've just been continuing to try and work on myself and find that inner peace day by day."
When asked if his recent British GP victory was a part of his healing process, he said:
"I think only time will tell.
"What I can say is that I'm not giving up.
"I feel like I'm making the right decisions with my life, with how I prepare and how I manage my time, the decision I've taken, for example, for next year, the commitment I still have to this team, and the love that I still have for this team and the love that I still have for my job.
"I really, really love this job. And there's never going to be anything that comes close to it. And it's something I'm incredibly grateful for, to be in amongst these 20 drivers within this great sport that's having such a momentous time."