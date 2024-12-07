F1 News: Lewis Hamilton To 'Channel' Emotions Into His Car In Last Race Weekend With Mercedes
As Lewis Hamilton approaches his final Grand Prix of the 2024 season with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi, he is filled with nostalgia, reflecting on his cherished journey with the team. Determined to keep his emotions in check, he shared that he has been trying to "channel" them into his car. After Friday's opening practice sessions, Hamilton expressed optimism about the performance of his W15 car but admitted that more work is needed to close the gap to the leading teams, McLaren and Ferrari.
The change marks a significant turning point for the seven-time world champion as he bids farewell to a team many believed would be his final stop in Formula 1. Hamilton's partnership with Mercedes spans an impressive 12 seasons, during which the team clinched eight Constructors' Championships, and he added six of his seven drivers' titles to his illustrious career.
The 39-year-old driver explained that it felt "surreal" to be present at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Grand Prix weekend, knowing that this moment won't arrive again with Mercedes. He said:
“It felt better today.
“It was very surreal. I've just tried to be as present as I can be and just enjoy every moment.
“From arriving, seeing the engineers and taking moments and really capturing them as much as I can.
“I really enjoyed driving the car today and working with the guys in the garage and the engineers.
“We've got some work to do. McLaren is still so fast, as is Ferrari, but we're in the mix. We need to find some time.”
Hamilton has been vocal about his emotions and revealed that he was trying to control them as much as possible during the race weekend. He admitted that the current season has been full of ups and downs, despite securing two race wins at Silverstone and Spa. Highlighting his deep affection for the team, he has been more than eager to perform well as a gesture of gratitude for its unwavering support. The Briton said:
“There's no trick to it, I'm trying to keep my emotions under control as much as I can.
“I've not been great at it this year, I've definitely been very up and down.
“Human emotion is normal, but I'm just really trying to channel it into the car and into the team. I’ve so much love for the team, I've been wanting to do well for ages.
“But one last go at it and I hope tomorrow we won’t change too much in the car and hopefully we’ll be there or thereabouts.”