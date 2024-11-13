F1 News: Lewis Hamilton To Make Debut In Ferrari Car - This Is What's Planned
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that Lewis Hamilton will test in one of the team's older cars of the current ground effect era through one or two TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) days ahead of the pre-season test in Bahrain. The remaining three Grands Prix of the 2024 season will be Hamilton's last with the Mercedes F1 team.
The Briton's surprising move to Ferrari for 2025, announced in February, followed a challenging period with Mercedes during the ground effect era that started in 2022, where even a race win seemed out of reach. Although Mercedes has made progress this season, it hasn’t been enough to secure a championship victory.
After 12 seasons with Mercedes, where he secured six championship titles, Hamilton is set to join Ferrari next year in pursuit of his eighth Formula 1 championship, a milestone that could etch his name further into the history books of the sport. As he embarks on this new chapter, both Ferrari and the seven-time world champion will be under the microscope, with every move scrutinized.
Hamilton's first track outing in a Ferrari will most likely be at Fiorano, just before the commencement of pre-testing for the 2025 season. The current regulations state that teams can use F1 cars that are at least two years old outside official test and race weekends, allowing Hamilton to drive the 2022 Ferrari, the first car built under the current regulations.
Vassuer admitted that the 39-year-old F1 driver won't need extensive acclimatization to the car, considering his F1 experience. Speaking on Hamilton's first Ferrari run, he said:
“I'm not sure that he needs tons of hours of acclimatisation.
“He is experienced enough to be quick on the first day, or at least very soon. We'll have one or two TPC [Testing of Previous Cars] days, plus the test in Bahrain, and that will be enough.”
Vasseur also added that Ferrari was focussing on the 2025 season with Hamilton in mind. He added:
“For sure we have part of the team already focusing on 2025, on the test plan, on the communication and so, with Lewis being part of this.
“But not on the race team and it's not on my mind.”
Ferrari had reportedly hoped to conduct a post-season test with Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, but with Mercedes prioritizing giving Hamilton a well-deserved farewell and concluding promotional activities, the prospect fell through.