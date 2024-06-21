F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Urges British GP To 'Watch Ticket Prices' As 2024 Event Fails To Sell-Out
Lewis Hamilton has publicly addressed concerns over the escalating ticket prices for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, revealing the need for greater accessibility, particularly for families. His comments come in light of the 2024 event scheduled for July 7, which, notably, has not sold out—an unusual scenario for one of Formula 1's cornerstone races.
The British Grand Prix, a staple in the F1 calendar, is held annually at Silverstone, attracting a massive audience. In 2022, the event saw an attendance of 480,000 fans. However, sales for the 2024 event have decreased. The current ticket pricing reveals grandstand tickets going for around £600 ($759) and general admission surpassing the £400 mark ($506).
Stuart Pringle, Silverstone Circuit boss, attributes a portion of the sluggish ticket sales to the dominance of Max Verstappen and Red Bull in recent seasons. However, widespread sentiment and various reports suggest that the real issue lies in the high ticket costs, compounded by the ongoing cost of living crisis which Hamilton highlights in his critique. Hamilton commented, as quoted by ESPN:
"I mean, it's an incredible event. If you take it from a bird's eye view, the whole event is... all the space is used up. So many fans come and have a great weekend.
"The only thing I would ever say is that we have to watch ticket prices. I think they're continuing to rise and the cost of living nowadays, I think it's too high.
"I'm just thinking from the perspective of a fan that would come with a family. It's hugely expensive, so I think it's looking into ways where you can make better accessibility for people."
This comes after Pringle's comments to Autosport:
“Historically we’ve always had to promote up until the end, but definitely there was a discernible bounce post-Covid.
“That wasn't unique to motorsport or Formula 1. Indeed, it was seen in other sports and entertainment events.
“But if there is a strong likelihood of the same winner, and the jeopardy is taken out of sport, it does take the edge off it. Last year was very repetitive in terms of one team dominated and they set off this season in the same vein.
“Things may be changing now, and I do recognise that we had several years of a British driver dominating the championship, and we didn't mind that so much as a British promoter! But it's certainly been a lot harder with Red Bull dominating."
Hamilton's advocacy for better pricing structures isn't just about filling seats but fostering an inclusive environment where more fans can participate in the exhilaration of F1. The British driver has consistently used his platform to address broader social concerns, intertwining his sportsmanship with activism.
The debate around ticket prices at Silverstone taps into a larger conversation occurring across sports venues worldwide—balancing profitability with fan access in times of economic strain. Hamilton’s comments could potentially spur a reevaluation of pricing strategies not only at Silverstone but across the global landscape of Formula 1 hosting venues.