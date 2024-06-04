F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Will Receive Upgrades of 'Greater Benefit' at Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton is set to receive significant upgrades at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix, as confirmed by Toto Wolff, the Mercedes F1 team principal. Mercedes plans to equip both Hamilton and his teammate George Russell with an advanced front wing that made its debut on Russell's car at the Monaco Grand Prix. This upgrade, initially available to just one of the Mercedes cars due to limited availability and decided by a coin toss, opted Hamilton out at Monaco, carefully avoiding potential race complications from unexpected damages.
In Monaco, George Russell finished fifth, testing the upgrade under race conditions. Although it was challenging to gauge the absolute effectiveness of the wing due to the circuit's notorious processional nature, its potential was noted. For the Canadian Grand Prix, both Hamilton and Russell will sport the updated component along with other developments aimed at boosting their performance.
Toto Wolff expressed optimism about the new additions, noting the aerodynamic benefits observed during its prior deployment in a press release.
"Both drivers will have the updated front wing in Canada, plus some other development items for this event," Wolff stated. "It offered a small lap time gain around the tight streets of the Principality and should offer a greater benefit on upcoming circuits.”
Currently, Mercedes holds fourth place in the Constructors' standings, trailing the third-placed McLaren by 88 points. Despite these figures, Wolff remains hopeful about the ongoing development within the team.
"We had an encouraging weekend in Monaco. We continued to make solid progress with our car, improving its overall balance and taking a step closer to those ahead. That progress isn't yet showing in terms of positions but if we can continue to close the gap to the fastest cars, we know it will in due course,” he elaborated.
Acknowledging the highly competitive environment of Formula 1, Wolff emphasized the need for continuous improvement.
"The picture at the front of the field is incredibly competitive. The field has compressed, and we are under no illusions that others will continue to improve. We will have to continue to work hard and diligently to get ourselves into the mix.”
Looking ahead to the races in Montreal, Wolff praised the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for its dynamic and challenging layout, which combines both slow corners and high-speed straights.
"The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a brilliant track. It offers a mix of low-speed corners and high-speed straights which makes for great racing. We always enjoy returning to Montreal as the fans are incredibly passionate about F1. We've enjoyed many good moments there over the years and hopefully we can add to those this weekend,” he reflected.