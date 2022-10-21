The F1 drivers are clearly making the most of their time in America ahead of the Austin Grand Prix. Yesterday, we saw McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo arriving on a horse, and now Mercedes have released a promotional video of Lewis Hamilton racing a jet in his 2021 W12, in partnership with the IWC watches.

The seven-time world champion took on the Top Gun jet in a drag race and was then seen flying in the passenger seat of the jet shouting "woohoo" with excitement.

This is sure to make fans even more disappointed that they didn't get to see Hamilton in Top Gun: Maverick. Hamilton explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair his conversation with Tom Cruise to try and land a role in the film. He said to Cruise:

“I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back.”

Lewis Hamilton Jet

Cruise did come through and offer Hamilton a role as a fighter pilot, but unfortunately things did not line up as filming started as the F1 season was still in full swing.

This latest antic seems to have scratched the itch for Hamilton, though. He shared the occasion to his Instagram, saying:

"Racing the jet was so mad, had to record it for myself. Hope you enjoyed the ride"

Of course, this was filmed a little while ago but has had a perfectly timed release as things have started ramping up before the Circuit Of The Americas race weekend.

Fans have been going crazy over this, as expected. With many simply calling Hamilton a "legend" and "GOAT". One fan commented:

"My guy out here at 300km successfully recording with his damn phone"

Another fan posted to Twitter: