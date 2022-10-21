Skip to main content
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Wows Fans As He Goes Head To Head With Jet

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Wows Fans As He Goes Head To Head With Jet

Lewis Hamilton takes on the ultimate challenge.

Lewis Hamilton vs. Jet

Lewis Hamilton takes on the ultimate challenge.

The F1 drivers are clearly making the most of their time in America ahead of the Austin Grand Prix. Yesterday, we saw McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo arriving on a horse, and now Mercedes have released a promotional video of Lewis Hamilton racing a jet in his 2021 W12, in partnership with the IWC watches.

The seven-time world champion took on the Top Gun jet in a drag race and was then seen flying in the passenger seat of the jet shouting "woohoo" with excitement. 

This is sure to make fans even more disappointed that they didn't get to see Hamilton in Top Gun: Maverick. Hamilton explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair his conversation with Tom Cruise to try and land a role in the film. He said to Cruise:

“I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back.” 

Screenshot 2022-10-21 at 10.24.39

Cruise did come through and offer Hamilton a role as a fighter pilot, but unfortunately things did not line up as filming started as the F1 season was still in full swing. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This latest antic seems to have scratched the itch for Hamilton, though. He shared the occasion to his Instagram, saying:

"Racing the jet was so mad, had to record it for myself. Hope you enjoyed the ride"

Of course, this was filmed a little while ago but has had a perfectly timed release as things have started ramping up before the Circuit Of The Americas race weekend.

Fans have been going crazy over this, as expected. With many simply calling Hamilton a "legend" and "GOAT". One fan commented:

"My guy out here at 300km successfully recording with his damn phone"

Another fan posted to Twitter:

"There's cool and then there's this cool"

Screenshot 2022-10-21 at 10.24.05
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Wows Fans As He Goes Head To Head With Jet

By Lydia Mee
SI202207080363_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo's plan to win races in 2024

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M340594
News

Lewis Hamilton Speaks Out On Red Bull Cost Cap Breach - "I do think the sport needs to do something"

By Alex Harrington
311594040_165657876074636_4338389137815884345_n
News

F1 Drivers Reveal New Helmet Designs For Austin Grand Prix

By Alex Harrington
SI202210060102_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen on Red Bull's budget cap saga - "They try to slow us down in any way possible"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Screenshot 2022-10-20 at 16.58.11
News

F1 News: Watch Lewis Hamilton Give A Driving Masterclass At Austin GP Circuit

By Lydia Mee
2022_Hungarian_Grand_Prix_Saturday (2)
News

F1 News: Esteban Ocon receives new Alpine upgrade in America, no updates for Alonso

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202209300259_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: FIA offer Red Bull "accepted breach agreement" for cost cap breach

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang