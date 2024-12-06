F1 News: Liam Lawson Drops Bombshell on Sergio Perez Exit Timeline
New Zealand's rising Formula One star, Liam Lawson, recently hinted at a change within the Red Bull Racing team, alluding to an imminent decision on Sergio Perez's future after rumors of him being ousted from the team. At just 22, Lawson has already made a name for himself as the replacement for Daniel Ricciardo at Visa Cash App RB, a move that happened in September.
Lawson's Formula One career has seen success from leagues like Formula 2 to Super Formula. His debut in Formula 1 came in 2023 when he stepped in for the injured Ricciardo at AlphaTauri. Despite the demands and limited preparation, Lawson quickly demonstrated his capability, although he is yet to truly prove himself of a seat at the Milton Keynes outfit.
As the 2024 season comes to a close, Lawson has once again stepped into Ricciardo’s shoes, this time with the Visa Cash App RB team. His performance in these final races, especially at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, is seen as critical to his aspirations of landing a full-time seat by 2025. According to rumors, Lawson is expected to be a potential candidate for a promotion to the senior Red Bull team alongside Max Verstappen, should Sergio Perez leave at the end of the year due to underperformance.
While Perez has been underperforming in 2024, securing just four podiums, speculation about his departure from Red Bull is rife.
"I think next week would be a time I'd expect to have some information," Lawson told media leading up to the race weekend. With this potential opening, both Lawson and his Visa RB teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, are seen as top contenders to step up alongside the formidable Verstappen, who has just confirmed that he and his partner, Kelly Piquet, are expecting their first child together.
Lawson’s eagerness for a Red Bull opportunity is palpable.
"What I'm focused on is having a seat. This weekend [Abu Dhabi] is my last chance to show that, and why I feel like I should be here," he said. He has made the most of his chances this season, although humbly acknowledging areas for growth.
"I feel like I've made the most of each opportunity, but I definitely didn't execute everything perfectly," Lawson reflected. "I do feel like if the opportunity one day came to go to Red Bull, I feel ready for it," he added.
In addition to Lawson, Tsunoda, with his extensive racing experience and proven skills, also eyes the coveted Red Bull seat. As Tsunoda is set to be replaced by Ayumu Iwasa during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Lawson may benefit from additional track time. This opportunity to collect vital data could give Lawson a potential edge in his pursuit of the Red Bull seat.
Turning attention to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, scheduled to kick off at 12:00am AEDT on December 9 at the Yas Marina Circuit, Lawson faces a challenging 58-lap course. His performance here is critical for its bearing on his future within Red Bull Racing.
Key figures within Red Bull, such as Helmut Marko and Christian Horner, are closely watching the driver dynamics for 2025. Marko has been an influential part of Lawson’s development, while discussions regarding future team lineups continue internally. The decision about Lawson’s prospective elevation within the team is expected soon. As Lawson optimistically stated:
"I would say I definitely tried and gave my best at every opportunity.
"I think I would relish the opportunity to go up against [Max Verstappen] if I ever got that opportunity," said Lawson, excited about learning from the best.