F1 News: Liam Lawson Opens Up About Major Progression Challenges For Rookie Drivers
VCARB driver Liam Lawson has highlighted the role that realistic Formula 1 simulators play in preparing rookie drivers for F1 machinery as they progress from Formula 3 and Formula 2. With limited track testing time available, these simulators have become essential for young drivers to adapt to the demands of the premier class of racing.
To boost rookie track time in current cars, teams will be required to dedicate four FP1 sessions (up from two) to inexperienced drivers starting next year. However, pre-season and in-season testing hours have been significantly reduced in recent years due to cost-saving efforts.
Junior drivers dedicate extensive hours to simulators that replicate the feel and handling of an F1 car on track, allowing them to build familiarity with the car before experiencing it firsthand in FP1 sessions. Lawson was a lucky rookie driver who received the opportunity to step in as a reserve driver for Daniel Ricciardo across five Grands Prix last year when the Australian driver was undergoing physical therapy for a wrist injury.
Lawson's impressive performances showcased his racing skill, ultimately earning him a second opportunity this season, as he was officially named Ricciardo's replacement following the Singapore Grand Prix. Speaking on the role of simulators in helping budding talent, the Kiwi driver said:
“I think we can't really test much.
“I know many years ago that you could test pretty much whenever you liked, you know, had test cars and things like that.
“Although that would be very, very cool. Obviously that's not the way the sport is right now.
“And that's why simulator driving and the work we do behind the scenes with data and just preparing for an event, it's mostly simulator work, I would say.”
He added:
“Every team has their own simulator that they develop and that they try and work with.
“And it's about basically trying to make it as obviously realistic as possible. So we spend a long time as a reserve driver, even going through Formula 3 and Formula 2, we get introduced to the Formula 1 work and preparing for a Formula 1 race.
“That's why the access we have now, it's getting a lot closer every year. That's why it's becoming, let's say, easier or closer for us to be able to step in. It's still a challenge for sure.
“It's still very different. It's just the work that we do behind the scenes. There's a lot of it probably that maybe people don't see.”