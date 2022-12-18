F1 News: Liam Lawson remains optimistic about F1 chances

Red Bull's Liam Lawson has explained why he is pleased about his chances of getting into Formula 1 after spending a year in the Super Formula racing series.

The 20-year-old will combine his responsibilities as Red Bull reserve driver with his races in Super Formula as Lawson works to maximise his chances of an F1 seat.

Heading into 2022, there was an expectation that Lawson could earn a promotion into AlphaTauri by claiming victory in the Formula 2 series.

Unfortunately for the New Zealander, he could not secure the necessary results to finish at the top of the F2 Championship.

Red Bull's displeasure with the performances of its junior drivers is partly evidenced by its acquisition of Nyck de Vries, someone who was not in the Red Bull setup.

Despite this, there are reasons for Lawson to be optimistic about his F1 prospects.

Tsunoda and De Vries will be under pressure to prove their worth at AlphaTauri next season, so it does not seem unrealistic for an opening to present itself over the next 12 months.

As quoted by newshub.co.nz, Lawson outlined the reasons for his optimism ahead of his Super Formula debut:

"It's very hard to be quick there. The Japanese drivers are very experienced. Some of them have seen 7 or 8 years of those tracks. Most of them have grown up driving there.

"It's hard to jump straight in, but for Formula 1, it's a better step.

"The car is faster, honestly, especially in high-speed sections. It feels like we're driving a Formula 1 car.

"It's definitely a better preparation step than F2... When I go to Formula 1, I want to be as ready as possible."

Other drivers have forged successful careers from Super Formula in the past, so there is certainly precedent for Lawson's claims.

With that said, there will be several Red Bull juniors in Formula 2 looking to demonstrate their potential in 2023.

This will make the next 12 months crucial for Liam Lawson, who must maintain his position as one of the most valuable drivers in the Red Bull setup.