F1 News: Liam Lawson Takes One Step Closer To Red Bull Seat Alongside Max Verstappen
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko commended VCARB driver Liam Lawson for his strong performances in the United States and Mexico City Grands Prix. The Kiwi replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull's sister team in Austin as Red Bull reportedly evaluates Lawson and his teammate Yuki Tsunoda as potential candidates to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2025.
Marko recently disclosed that Red Bull is evaluating drivers within its talent pool to step in should an underperforming team member require replacement. With Perez under scrutiny since mid-season, despite known issues with the RB20, the team aims to have a capable backup ready in case his performance takes a significant downturn.
Ricciardo was originally brought in last year to boost VCARB's standing in the championship and serve as a potential backup for Red Bull. However, his underperformance ultimately led to his departure after the Singapore Grand Prix. This opened the door for Lawson, who had already showcased his talent last season while filling in as reserve driver for Ricciardo.
Now, however, Red Bull appears to be urgently assessing its options after losing the Constructors' Championship lead to McLaren following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The situation escalated last weekend in Mexico when Ferrari claimed the second spot.
A key factor in Red Bull's recent slip has been the points gap between Verstappen and Perez. While Verstappen leads the Drivers' Standings with 362 points, Perez lags in eighth place with 150 points. Perez’s performance has struggled to meet expectations lately, as he qualified 18th at his home Grand Prix and only gained a single position in the race.
Lawson, on the other hand, who started P19 for the race at the Circuit of the Americas due to a power unit penalty, managed to finish in ninth place. Marko admitted that he was impressed by the 22-year-old driver who has "proven his qualities," thereby suggesting that he could be placed in the seat alongside the three-time world champion. Writing in his Speedweek column, the Red Bull advisor said:
"Liam Lawson came back very strongly in the USA and finished ninth.
"I was also impressed by how he steadily improved in Mexico. Without the botched lap by [Yuki] Tsunoda, the New Zealander would have finished in the top ten in qualifying.
"So far, Lawson has proven his qualities and confirmed the trust placed in him."