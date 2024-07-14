F1 News: Logan Sargeant Addresses Williams Contract Pressures As Expiry Looms
Logan Sargeant's current contract with the Williams F1 team is nearing its expiration at the end of the 2024 season. Speaking about the uncertainties and pressure surrounding his future, the American driver claims he is determined to "keep improving."
After joining Williams in 2023, Sargeant's rookie season was an opportunity to learn. Now, with his teammate Alex Albon securing a multi-year extension, the spotlight intensifies on Sargeant as his own future with the team hangs in the balance. While Williams ponders over securing other noteworthy drivers like Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas for the 2025 slot, Sargeant is left to prove his worth on the track amidst evolving team dynamics.
James Vowles, Williams' team boss, has spoken about the importance of providing competitive vehicles to their drivers, acknowledging that Sargeant’s results are not the sole indicators of his overall performance.
Despite the external uncertainties, Sargeant remains steadfast and focused. He explained to GP Blog:
"Honestly, it's OK. It is what it is. I think, if anything, it just gives you more freedom to focus on yourself more than anything else. I guess, in a way, be slightly more selfish and just try to deliver the best results you can for yourself, and ultimately, that's better for the team as well. So, I'm just trying to perform the best I can from a personal level."
Touching on the speculation about his future, Sargeant continued:
"I've been hearing speculation for 18 months. I ultimately know what's going on behind the scenes and, in the end, I feel like I've been driving well. So, my goal is to keep doing that and, hopefully, keep improving. I'm improving on what I'm doing,."
Acknowledging the disparities in vehicle performance that can obscure a driver's true skill, Sargeant noted:
"I think, in some situations, yes. I think, you know, when the cars aren't equal, it's not great because you can be performing well, but it doesn't necessarily show."