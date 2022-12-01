Logan Sargeant is one of the new drivers joining the F1 grid in 2023 and will be the only American driver on the line up as the motorsport gains popularity in the US. Ahead of his F1 debut season, Sargeant has chosen his race number but fans are puzzled by his choice.

The 21-year-old will be joining the Williams team as he replaces Nicholas Latifi who did not have his contract extended. Williams made the announcement on social media that Sargeant will be taking the number 2.

Fans started commenting on the post saying that it is an odd choice as no driver wants to always be number 2. One fan, @CavalcantiG wrote:

"Interesting a race driver who chooses the number 2"

Another fan commented saying: "Does that make him the second best on the grid?", to which someone else responded "No, 2nd best in his team".

Many other fans were speculating as to whether it was to do with the General Motors LS2 V8 engine which is a Chevrolet engine, so has reference to his American roots.

Sargeant explained as part of the official press release from Williams his reasoning for choosing the number. He said:

“I used to run it in Formula Renault. And I had a pretty good season that year.” “Number 3 is my number, but that’s taken so I figured why not take a winning number from the past and run with it in F1?”

It was announced at the 2022 Austin Grand Prix weekend that Williams had offered Sargeant a seat on the team so long as he was able to earn enough super licence points to compete in F1, and it wasn't until the last race of the Formula 2 season in Abu Dhabi that Sargeant was able to get those points.

Joining Sargeant are two other new driver's for the 2023 season, Nyck De Vries for AlphaTauri and Oscar Piastri for McLaren.