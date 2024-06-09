F1Briefings

F1 News: Logan Sargeant Crashes Out Of Canadian Grand Prix

The American driver is out.

May 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Williams driver Logan Sargeant (2) addresses the media in advance of the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Williams driver Logan Sargeant has crashed on the wet tarmac of the Canadian Grand Prix forcing a safety car onto the circuit. The American driver had already struggled on the intermediate tires and the rainy conditions, sliding the car off without damage earlier in the race.

Lap 25 saw the driver oversteer on Turn 4, slamming his car into the wall and rendering it incapable of continuing. Already at the back of the pack, he will leave the track with no points.

With the safety car on the track, Max Verstappen and George Russell, running in P2 and P3 respectively, pitted for intermediate tires. Race leader Lando Norris failed to pit until the second yellow lap, losing time behind the Aston Martin, comig out in P3. Verstappen leads.

Teammate Alex Albon sits in P11.

