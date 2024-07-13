F1 News: Logan Sargeant Fights Against Naysayers - 'I Know I've Been Driving Well'
Williams driver Logan Sargeant, who has yet to score a point this season, asserts that he has significantly improved his performance despite rumors of his potential replacement before the season end. The determined American driver remains steadfast in fighting until the end to secure his seat.
The American driver, who faced the brink of being ousted after the 2023 season due to a single-point finish, was granted another opportunity for another Formula 1 season to prove himself. Despite participating in 12 Grands Prix since then, he has yet to secure any points.
Williams team principal James Vowles has demonstrated patience with Sargeant, aiming to foster a nurturing environment for young talent to thrive in Formula 1. However, the clock is ticking for the 23-year-old driver to substantiate his potential and secure his place in the team's future plans.
Carlos Sainz, whose Ferrari contract ends after the 2024 season, has been closely linked with a seat at Williams for 2025. Sauber's Valtteri Bottas has also been in talks with the Grove team. When asked about reports of his replacement at Silverstone, Sargeant told PlanetF1.com:
“I’ve had noise for I don’t even know how long, from every single direction.
“At the end of the day, I show up to these weekends and I do my absolute best every single time for everyone in the team who is working hard.
“I’m also here for myself, I want to prove to myself that I can keep improving, keep showing that I can do it.
“In my head, I know the true facts and I know that I’ve been doing a good job this season with what I’ve had. And that’s what matters most to me.”
Sargeant, not currently linked to an F1 team for the future but instead, a move to IndyCar, revealed that he was initially given the slower car within the team, while his teammate Alex Albon, who single-handedly propelled the team to P7 in the Constructors' Championship last year, received upgrades first. Despite this, he acknowledged personal improvement compared to last year. He added:
“I think considering it’s taken so long to get two equal cars, it is hard to get a clear read on how things are going.
“What I know is I’m happy with the way I’m driving. And I couldn’t say that last year. And I can this year.
“Like I said, the most important thing is, I know I’ve been doing a good job.
“I know I’ve been driving well with what I’ve had over the course of the season. By looks in Suzuka, I’m really proud of the way I’ve showed up and kept trying to deliver even when I don’t always have the car to deliver.
“I’m a fighter. I’m going to fight no matter what the situation is. I’m going to fight to the end.”