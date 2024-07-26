F1 News: Logan Sargeant Hits Back At William Tension Rumors
Williams driver Logan Sargeant has hit back at rumors spread by 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, which paint a negative picture of his relationship with team principal James Vowles. The American driver has termed the IndyCar driver's statements as false.
Sargeant's future with Williams is highly uncertain, considering that he hasn't been able to score a single point this season thus far. Toward the end of 2023, he was offered the last chance by Vowles to prove himself through a contract extension for 2024.
Despite the difficulties with the Williams FW46 F1 car, Alex Albon has managed to secure four points. In contrast, Sargeant has shown no signs of improvement and is currently placed in 20th position in the Drivers' Standings. Addressing the issue, team principal Vowles has indicated that he is considering replacing Sargeant once his contract expires at the end of the current season.
Shedding light on the scene, Ericsson recently described the state of the relationship shared between Sargeant and Vowles on the Viaplay podcast, suggesting that the pair are not even on talking terms with each other. He said:
"I was told by some American friends who know Sargeant [that] he doesn’t have fun in that team.
"He thinks it’s really hard and apparently he and Vowles don’t even talk with each other anymore, they barely greet each other. It’s completely cut off between them."
Terming Ericsson's claims as untrue, here's what Sargeant told the media ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend:
"Marcus Ericsson has a reputation of talking about other people without ever having had a conversation with me in his life.
"It doesn't carry any weight, it is not true and I had a conversation with James [a short time ago].
"Most importantly, James and I both come here and we want to do the best for the team, we both work in the right direction for what is best for the team.
"Ultimately, what is best for the team, is best for me. It is just completely untrue.
"I've never spoken to him in my life, and I don't plan on it either.
"Of course, it can look like our relationship is worse than it is from the outside, but we will go to work as usual and keep trying to perform.
"We had a group conversation, but I will speak to him separately. I haven't had the chance to do so yet."