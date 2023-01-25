The American driver has described his intense training programme and reveals that it "hasn't sunk in yet"

American driver Logan Sargeant has spoken about his upcoming rookie F1 season, saying that it hasn't "sunk in yet".

Williams revealed at the 2022 Austin Grand Prix that they had offered Sargeant a permanent seat on the team after parting ways with Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi. This was on the proviso that the young American was able to get enough points on his super licence by the end of his Formula 2 season.

Sargeant wrote in a statement for Williams:

"It’s been a couple of months now since I was confirmed as a Formula 1 driver, but I don’t really know if it’s sunk in yet. "It’s probably not going to quite sink in until we get to Round 1 when we’re doing that Thursday track walk."

The Florida-born driver also wrote about his intense training regime in Portugal in preparation for the season start in Bahrain at the beginning of March. He continued:

"We mixed it up each day but, generally speaking, we did a high-intensity workout early on in the morning to get that cardio in and start each day right. "After breakfast, where we got a little bit of protein onboard, we headed out for a long-distance run or some beach sprints, and pitch work, and that was awesome. "I then got lunch before we headed out for a lighter activity. In the afternoons, we played a bit of padel, tennis and American football – we mixed it up throughout the camp. Then we ended each day with a heavy lift session, getting the neck and core involved."

The Williams driver concluded by saying he was going to make sure he enjoys "every part of the process".