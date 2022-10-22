Williams CEO and team principal Jost Capito confirmed in today's press conference that Logan Sargeant will join the team next season if he reaches the necessary Super License points.

There were reports earlier today that Sargeant was the favourite to join the Grove-based team in 2023, with Jost Capito teasing the possibility of an announcement this weekend.

Jost Capito has confirmed these suspicions in the America Team principal's press conference, with Super License points now the only obstacle to Logan Sargeant's F1 debut next season.

Williams has also announced that Sargeant will be competing in two more FP1 sessions this year, which will give the American driver the opportunity to complete 100km and secure enough additional Super License points.

This announcement means that Sargeant is set to become the first American driver in F1 since Alex Rossi, as well as the first Williams academy driver to earn a promotion into the main team.

This development means that Mick Schumacher only has one option to keep his F1 career alive in 2023, with Haas's vacant seat now the only one available.

With just four rounds left this year, Mick Schumacher's fate with Haas will provide the final piece of the puzzle for the 2023 grid.