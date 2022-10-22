Skip to main content
F1 News: Logan Sargeant will join Williams F1 in 2023 if he secures enough Super License points

F1 News: Logan Sargeant will join Williams F1 in 2023 if he secures enough Super License points

Sargeant gets the green light!

Sargeant gets the green light!

Williams CEO and team principal Jost Capito confirmed in today's press conference that Logan Sargeant will join the team next season if he reaches the necessary Super License points. 

There were reports earlier today that Sargeant was the favourite to join the Grove-based team in 2023, with Jost Capito teasing the possibility of an announcement this weekend. 

Jost Capito has confirmed these suspicions in the America Team principal's press conference, with Super License points now the only obstacle to Logan Sargeant's F1 debut next season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

logan sargeanttt

Williams has also announced that Sargeant will be competing in two more FP1 sessions this year, which will give the American driver the opportunity to complete 100km and secure enough additional Super License points. 

This announcement means that Sargeant is set to become the first American driver in F1 since Alex Rossi, as well as the first Williams academy driver to earn a promotion into the main team. 

This development means that Mick Schumacher only has one option to keep his F1 career alive in 2023, with Haas's vacant seat now the only one available. 

With just four rounds left this year, Mick Schumacher's fate with Haas will provide the final piece of the puzzle for the 2023 grid. 

SI202210220088_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner says "children are being bullied" due to accusations of cheating

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
sargeant f1
News

F1 News: Logan Sargeant will join Williams F1 in 2023 if he secures enough Super License points

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210010433_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff says the FIA deducting points from Max Verstappen is "not realistic"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
daniel rricciardo
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo - Alonso and Hamilton prove I can make a comeback

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
logan sargeanttt
News

F1 News: America's Logan Sargeant the favourite for 2023 Williams Drive

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210220064_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
Rumours

F1 Rumours: Red Bull could face restricted wind tunnel time for budget cap breach

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
giovinazzii
News

F1 News: Antonio Giovinazzi says F1 return is still possible, despite America FP1 crash

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
alex palou america
News

F1 News: Sainz fastest in America FP1 - Alex Palou and Shwartzman impress

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang