F1 News: Magnussen has helped Schumacher "a lot" this year - Haas

Haas are pleased with Magnussen's contributions.

Kevin Magnussen's return to F1 was one of the major headlines at the start of the season, as the Danish driver completed an impressive comeback with the American squad. 

Kevin Magnussen's electric start to the season has not continued in the races since, with several factors preventing the 30-year-old from stringing together consistent top-10 finishes. 

Haas's Chief Engineer Ayao Komatsu has explained Kevin Magnussen's impact on the progression of Mick Schumacher, as quoted by motorsportweek:

"When Kevin came back in Bahrain for testing, he was a different person from two years ago. 

"He is so open, so cherishing of the challenge, and he's very, you know, open to sharing information as well, so Mick has benefited quite a lot from having that reference."

It remains unclear whether Haas will choose to keep their current driver pairing for 2023, though a decision regarding Mick Schumacher's future cannot be far away. 

Magnussen agreed to a multi-year deal at the start of the season, so his security with the team is guaranteed for the foreseeable future. 

Since the summer break, there has been an additional level of scrutiny on the two Haas drivers, considering the uncertainty surrounding Schumacher's future with the team, 

Whilst the Danish driver enjoyed a comfortable edge over his teammate when the year began, few would suggest that Magnussen maintains this advantage after eighteen rounds. 

