F1 News: Major Ferrari Upgrades Expected For Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari is gearing up for a crucial turnaround with significant car upgrades slated for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix. After a series of challenging races, including their recent outing at Montreal where the team struggled mightily, the Scuderia is set to introduce a substantial aerodynamic package earlier than planned. These changes, critical for the remainder of the season, aim to address speed inconsistencies and place Ferrari in a more competitive position against rivals such as McLaren, Mercedes, and of course, Red Bull.
The Montreal circuit’s challenging layout, featuring tight curves and demanding braking sections, magnified the shortcomings in Ferrari’s current setup. Despite making corrections after an off-pace Free Practice 3, lingering issues prevented accurate assessments of the vehicle’s capabilities, affecting overall grid positioning and race performance. These on-track difficulties occurred amid a backdrop of intense competition, highlighted by a close but ultimately mishap-marred opportunity for Mercedes’ George Russell to clinch a win.
Ferrari’s technical trajectory had already seen a significant rejig about a year ago when the team decided to overhaul its aerodynamics strategy, moving away from their original sidepod design. The current car, the SF-24, exhibits potential and improved consistency over last year's machinery. However, it remains sensitive to tire performance and operating windows.
According to Formu1a.uno, the upcoming aerodynamic package includes several critical updates designed to refine the car’s performance at lower speeds, crucial for tracks like Catalonia's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, known for its emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency. Features such as a new floor, changes to the rear of the body and tray area are all part of this comprehensive upgrade. The team at Ferrari’s base in Maranello is reportedly working around the clock to ensure these modifications are completed in time, reflecting a near-certain confidence that both Ferrari drivers will feature the upgraded specs by Friday’s practice sessions.
The role of the upcoming race in Spain is more than just another Grand Prix on the calendar; it is a litmus test for the SF-24’s new capabilities. The Barcelona track, with its reputation for highlighting a car's aerodynamic qualities under typical race conditions, will serve as the ideal stage to evaluate the effectiveness of the new enhancements.