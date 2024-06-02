F1 News: Mario Andretti Retaliates To Liberty Media Attack
Mario and Michael Andretti's push for Andretti Global's Formula One entry by 2026 continues despite countless roadblocks and strong comments from Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei. Mario Andretti has revealed he remains optimistic for a Formula One entry as they continue to "do everything that is asked of us."
Despite facing uncertain responses from key commercial stakeholders, Andretti remains committed in its efforts, underpinned by considerable investment and strategic preparation. The FIA had initially approved Andretti's bid in October 2023, however, Formula One Management (FOM) rejected the application earlier this year with the proviso that it could be reconsidered for the 2028 season when Andretti's partner General Motors, under the Cadillac branding, would be able to produce the power unit.
More recently, the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem went back on his original word stating that the best option for the American team would be to buy out a current team rather than join as an eleventh.
During an interview with The Athletic, Mario Andretti revealed that he is still optimistic for the entry into Formula One and they are still aiming for the 2026 season. He commented:
"Well, what keeps me optimistic is we’re doing everything that is asked of us. On the other side, on the commercial side, it’s been a bit foggy. We’ve been told the decision was not final, but then tell us what will make the decision for us to enter. But to show good faith, the team and Michael have been investing millions and millions of dollars, which is what it takes to form the team. And once we get a green light, we won’t start from scratch. The objective is to be on the grid in 2026."
This comes after Andretti revealed a clash with Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. In an interview with NBC News, Andretti explained:
“I was asked to go there. And just as I was trying to explain that to Stefano [Domenicali - F1 CEO], Greg Maffei, Mr. Maffei, broke in the conversation and he said: 'Mario, I want to tell you that I will do everything in my power to see that Michael [Andretti] never enters Formula 1.'
“I could not believe that. That one really floored me. ... We’re talking about business. I didn’t know it was something so personal. That was really — oh, my goodness. I could not believe it. It was just like a bullet through my heart.”