The former driver speaks candidly about having a positive mentality in the sport.

Former F1 driver Mark Webber has hit back at drivers who claim they have given up a lot for the sport, saying it is an "absolute load of bull***t".

Many drivers make the decision to move to Europe to help with their F1 career as that is where many of the teams bases are. There is also the issue of the cost to get into the sport and the hours they have to put in when they are young.

Webber moved from Australia to Europe, as well as Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri. During an appearance of the Performance Hackers podcast, Webber said that drivers who feel like all of this is a burden are "on the back foot". He explained:

“Let’s not beat around the bush, you’re paid a handsome sum of money to do a very, very phenomenal job. And that’s not a burden. “I never spoke about sacrifices. People talking about sacrifices and ‘I gave a lot up’, I think that’s an absolute load of bullshit. “Because if you want something enough and you know, these young drivers have come from Australia and [they say] ‘I have all these sacrifices’. Well, they aren’t. If it’s a sacrifice already then I think you’re on the back foot.”

Webber continued to explain his positive outlook on competing in the sport. He added:

“It’s all upside for me in terms of exposing yourself and working with the best people and getting the best out of yourself. Even the last three years of my career, I was on a one-year contract, because I was right on the edge of being replaced. “[That lit a] fire right behind me to continue to deliver and say ‘well I’m going to be renewed if I bring value to this operation, I bring value to myself and the people around me, my team, and I’ve got pride in how I go about it.' “My first contract in F1 was for two races, can you believe that? It was three weeks. So really brutal but I had no cards at the table. That’s how it was. So what am I going to do, spill milk or step up?”

Webber is now Oscar Piastri's manager, who is heading into his rookie season with McLaren, replacing fellow Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo.