F1 News: Martin Brundle comes to the defence of Ted Kravitz

Ted Kravitz has emerged as one of the most discussed figures in F1 during the last few weeks, following his comments about Max Verstappen and the Dutchman's subsequent response.

Throughout much of the year, Kravitz has developed something of a habit of making sly remarks about Max Verstappen's championship triumph.

The most recent example of this was during the American GP weekend, where Kravitz said that Hamilton was "robbed" of the 2021 championship last season.

Red Bull and Verstappen evidently did not take this commentary very well, responding swiftly with a boycott of all Sky Interviews during the Mexican GP.

Plenty of debate has been generated from these developments, with the Austrian team branding Kravitz's comments as "unfair" and a contributing factor in the toxic nature of F1 on social media.

Martin Brundle has decided to publicly defend his colleague on social media, explaining his perspective on the situation:

"For the avoidance of doubt, my friend and colleague for the past 26 years, Ted Kravitz, has my full support.

"Face-to-face dialogue is the only way to sort out issues and disputes in the relentless crucible of the F1 paddock.

"We all have opinions and different jobs to do. That's life."

Brundle's comments represent some of the variety in opinions and interpretations of the current situation.

The Ex-F1 driver rejects the notion that a boycott is an appropriate solution for disagreements in the paddock, instead encouraging open discussion.

Red Bull has made the decision to "go back to normal" and return to taking interviews with Sky in Brazil, but it seems likely this topic will find a way to resurface in the upcoming weeks.