F1 News: Martin Brundle Makes Bold Lando Norris 2025 Prediction - 'Rivals Will Not Stand Still'
Former F1 driver and Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle has explained that Lando Norris could secure his first championship victory if he brings an element of "completeness and A game" to each race in 2025. The backing comes after the Briton's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix victory, which Brundle believes was the kind of "calm" performance he would need to execute next season, especially since McLaren is predicted to continue offering fast and reliable cars to its drivers.
Norris achieved his maiden Grand Prix victory this season and came extremely close to clinching his first world championship. However, Red Bull's determined efforts to address issues with the RB20 ahead of the Austin race, coupled with Max Verstappen's dominant win at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, prevented the title fight from reaching the Abu Dhabi finale. Despite this, Norris triumphed in Abu Dhabi, securing the Constructors' Championship for McLaren.
The Woking outfit's MCL38 F1 car packed a powerful punch, making a strong mid-season comeback after a successful upgrade that unlocked the car’s potential. This transformation was impressive, especially in a challenging technical era where teams like Mercedes and Aston Martin are still struggling to find performance.
While Norris allegedly made some errors in the recently concluded season, Brundle believes that if he addresses his shortcomings and elevates his performance, refining himself as a complete championship-winning driver, he could secure his first title in 2025. The Sky F1 pundit also emphasized that Norris will have to start the new season with a competitive edge over Verstappen and find a way to fend off his aggression, as witnessed this season.
Commenting on Norris' recent Abu Dhabi Grand Prix victory, Brundle emphasized that it was the kind of performance that could see him clinch a championship next season, especially if he can extend his pole position tally in the upcoming season. He wrote on Sky Sports F1:
"It was the kind of performance from Norris that can win him a world championship, totally calm and reassured, he is now extremely comfortable out front of a grand prix as well as gunning for pole position.
"He'll need to find a better way to manage Verstappen's aggressive driving and relentless speed and talent, but Lando must start as one of the favourites for the 2025 title.
"But driver and team rivals will not stand still, including his team-mate Piastri, and so he'll need to bring this kind of completeness and 'A game' to every one of the 24 races. The team seem very capable of giving him a fast, predictable, and reliable car too."